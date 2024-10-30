Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Saint Patrick's Day Parade

    UNITED STATES

    03.15.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Jonathan Bryson 

    The 75th Ranger Regiment

    U.S. Army Rangers assigned to 1st Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment, Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, marched in the annual Saint Patrick’s Day Parade, March 16, 2024. The Saint Patrick’s Day Parade in Savannah, Georgia is a tradition that dates back to 1824. This year marks the 23rd time 1st Battalion has marched in the parade. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Bryson)

    Date Posted: 10.31.2024 11:21
