    Best Ranger Competition Preperation [Image 3 of 5]

    Best Ranger Competition Preperation

    UNITED STATES

    02.13.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Jonathan Bryson 

    The 75th Ranger Regiment

    A U.S. Army Ranger assigned to the 75th Ranger Regiment, Fort Moore, Georgia, competes for a spot on one of the Regiment’s Best Ranger Competition teams Feb. 14, 2024. The Best Ranger Competition is a 62-hour competition involving a series of challenges that test physical fitness, marksmanship, and mental and physical endurance. The Army’s Best Ranger Competition is one of the toughest, most physically demanding competitions. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Bryson)

    Date Taken: 02.13.2024
    Date Posted: 10.31.2024 11:21
    Photo ID: 8728207
    VIRIN: 240214-A-YE304-1006
    Resolution: 4160x5200
    Size: 10.59 MB
    Location: US
    Ranger
    Best Ranger Compeition

