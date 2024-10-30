Best Ranger Competition Preperation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Army Ranger assigned to the 75th Ranger Regiment, Fort Moore, Georgia, competes for a spot on one of the Regiment’s Best Ranger Competition teams Feb. 14, 2024. The Best Ranger Competition is a 62-hour competition involving a series of challenges that test physical fitness, marksmanship, and mental and physical endurance. The Army’s Best Ranger Competition is one of the toughest, most physically demanding competitions. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Bryson)