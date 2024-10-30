A U.S. Army Ranger assigned to the 75th Ranger Regiment, Fort Moore, Georgia, competes for a spot on one of the Regiment’s Best Ranger Competition teams Feb. 14, 2024. The Best Ranger Competition is a 62-hour competition involving a series of challenges that test physical fitness, marksmanship, and mental and physical endurance. The Army’s Best Ranger Competition is one of the toughest, most physically demanding competitions. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Bryson)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.31.2024 11:21
|Photo ID:
|8728207
|VIRIN:
|240214-A-YE304-1006
|Resolution:
|4160x5200
|Size:
|10.59 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Best Ranger Competition Preperation [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Jonathan Bryson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.