A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to 3rd Battalion, 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment (Airborne), Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, conducts ramp check procedures, Sept. 18 2024. The 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment’s mission is to organize, equip, train, resource, and employ Army special operations aviation forces worldwide. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Bryson)
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.31.2024 11:21
|Photo ID:
|8728212
|VIRIN:
|240918-A-YE304-1040
|Resolution:
|8640x5760
|Size:
|20.99 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airborne Operations [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Jonathan Bryson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.