Airborne Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to 3rd Battalion, 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment (Airborne), Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, conducts ramp check procedures, Sept. 18 2024. The 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment’s mission is to organize, equip, train, resource, and employ Army special operations aviation forces worldwide. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Bryson)