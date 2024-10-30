Ranger Combatives

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Army Ranger assigned to the Regimental Special Troops Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment, Fort Moore, Georgia, blocks a high kick during the Regiment’s annual combatives tournament , June 6 2024. The Regiment’s combatives tournament tests willing individuals over two days to see who has the best martial arts skills for their given weight class. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Bryson)