C-47 Airborne Operation

A U.S. Army Ranger assigned to the 75th Ranger Regiment, Fort Moore, Georgia, conducts a validation airborne operation from a C-47 Skytrain in preparation for D-Day 80, March 12, 2024. The Regiment lead the way for the historical aircraft airborne operation during the 80th anniversary of D-Day. The airborne operation paid tribute to those who made the jump during D-Day while 2nd Battalion climbed the cliffs of Point Du Hoc. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Bryson)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.31.2024 11:21
|Photo ID:
|8728202
|VIRIN:
|240312-A-YE304-1027
|Resolution:
|6240x4160
|Size:
|13.63 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
