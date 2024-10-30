Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    C-47 Airborne Operation [Image 2 of 5]

    03.11.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Jonathan Bryson 

    The 75th Ranger Regiment

    A U.S. Army Ranger assigned to the 75th Ranger Regiment, Fort Moore, Georgia, conducts a validation airborne operation from a C-47 Skytrain in preparation for D-Day 80, March 12, 2024. The Regiment lead the way for the historical aircraft airborne operation during the 80th anniversary of D-Day. The airborne operation paid tribute to those who made the jump during D-Day while 2nd Battalion climbed the cliffs of Point Du Hoc. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Bryson)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2024
    Date Posted: 10.31.2024 11:21
    Photo ID: 8728202
    VIRIN: 240312-A-YE304-1027
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 13.63 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

