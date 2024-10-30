Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Andersen hosts SEL Mission Command Training 2024 [Image 4 of 5]

    Team Andersen hosts SEL Mission Command Training 2024

    UNITED STATES

    10.24.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Audree Campbell 

    36th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Enlisted Leaders Mission Command Training participants pose for a group photo with members of the 513th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Group during the Senior Enlisted Leaders Mission Command Training on Tinian, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Oct. 24, 2024. The leaders saw firsthand the in-progress restoration of the airfields from World War II and what Airmen deployed to Tinian experience day-to-day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Audree Campbell)

    Date Taken: 10.24.2024
    Date Posted: 10.30.2024 23:21
    Photo ID: 8727262
    VIRIN: 241024-F-VX152-1295
    Resolution: 3914x2607
    Size: 1.18 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Team Andersen hosts SEL Mission Command Training 2024 [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Audree Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Guam
    CMSAF
    Senior Enlisted Leaders
    Tinian
    Command Chiefs

