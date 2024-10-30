Team Andersen hosts SEL Mission Command Training 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Enlisted Leaders Mission Command Training participants pose for a group photo with members of the 513th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Group during the Senior Enlisted Leaders Mission Command Training on Tinian, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Oct. 24, 2024. The leaders saw firsthand the in-progress restoration of the airfields from World War II and what Airmen deployed to Tinian experience day-to-day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Audree Campbell)