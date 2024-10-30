Team Andersen hosts SEL Mission Command Training 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David Flosi notifies and congratulates an Airman via videocall that they are selected to commission while 57 senior enlisted leaders from across the Air Force cheer in the background during the Senior Enlisted Leaders Mission Command Training at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Oct. 24, 2024. The training demonstrated the importance of the mission command philosophy, which empowers Airmen to operate in decentralized, uncertain, complex, and rapidly changing environments through understanding commander’s intent, trust, shared awareness, and understanding of strategic mission intentions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Audree Campbell)