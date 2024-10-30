Team Andersen hosts SEL Mission Command Training 2024

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sergeants execute a simulated spoke operation during the Senior Enlisted Leaders Mission Command Training at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Oct. 24, 2024. One section of the training had the senior enlisted leaders assembling a spoke operation and establishing communication with higher echelons while navigating simulated
attacks from adversaries in austere conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Audree Campbell)
