Team Andersen hosts SEL Mission Command Training 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

57 Chief Master Sergeants from across the Air Force take a group photo with Airmen who coordinated a spoke operation exercise during the Senior Enlisted Leaders Mission Command Training at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Oct. 24, 2024. The senior enlisted leaders were tasked with assembling a spoke operation and establishing communication with higher echelons while navigating simulated

attacks from adversaries in austere conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Audree Campbell)