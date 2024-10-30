Team Andersen hosts SEL Mission Command Training 2024

57 Chief Master Sergeants from across the Air Force take a group photo with Airmen who coordinated a spoke operation exercise during the Senior Enlisted Leaders Mission Command Training at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Oct. 24, 2024. The senior enlisted leaders were tasked with assembling a spoke operation and establishing communication with higher echelons while navigating simulated
attacks from adversaries in austere conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Audree Campbell)
