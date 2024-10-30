Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Andersen hosts SEL Mission Command Training 2024 [Image 1 of 5]

    Team Andersen hosts SEL Mission Command Training 2024

    UNITED STATES

    10.24.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Audree Campbell 

    36th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Geoffrey Ikert, Headquarters Air Force combat controller career manager, opens a meal ready-to-eat while on a C-17 enroute to the island of Tinian as part of Senior Enlisted Leaders Mission Command Training at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Oct. 24, 2024. By experiencing it, the senior enlisted leaders have a better understanding of the importance of empowering Airmen to operate in the Pacific’s decentralized, uncertain, complex, and rapidly changing environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Audree Campbell)

    Date Taken: 10.24.2024
    Date Posted: 10.30.2024 23:21
    This work, Team Andersen hosts SEL Mission Command Training 2024 [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Audree Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Guam
    CMSAF
    Senior Enlisted Leaders
    Tinian
    Command Chiefs

