Team Andersen hosts SEL Mission Command Training 2024

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Geoffrey Ikert, Headquarters Air Force combat controller career manager, opens a meal ready-to-eat while on a C-17 enroute to the island of Tinian as part of Senior Enlisted Leaders Mission Command Training at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Oct. 24, 2024. By experiencing it, the senior enlisted leaders have a better understanding of the importance of empowering Airmen to operate in the Pacific’s decentralized, uncertain, complex, and rapidly changing environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Audree Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|10.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.30.2024 23:21
