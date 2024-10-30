NAVFAC Hawaii Executive Officer promoted to Captain

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Service members from Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Hawaii congratulate Capt. Andrew Hunt, executive officer, NAVFAC Hawaii, during his promotion ceremony on Ford Island Hawaii Oct. 25, 2024. NAVFAC Hawaii provides a full range of facilities engineering, real estate, and environmental management services to Department of the Navy, other DoD and non-DoD tenants within Navy Region Hawaii. (U.S. Navy photo by Anna Marie G. Gonzales)