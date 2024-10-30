NAVFAC Hawaii Executive Officer promoted to Captain

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Capt. Andrew Hunt, executive officer, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Hawaii receives his shoulder boards by his wife during a promotion ceremony at Ford Island Hawaii Oct. 25, 2024. NAVFAC Hawaii provides a full range of facilities engineering, real estate, and environmental management services to Department of the Navy, other DoD and non-DoD tenants within Navy Region Hawaii. (U.S. Navy photo by Anna Marie G. Gonzales)