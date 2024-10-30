NAVFAC Hawaii Executive Officer promoted to Captain

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Parents of Capt. Andrew Hunt, executive officer, NAVFAC Hawaii, congratulate him during his promotion ceremony as his wife takes their photo on Ford Island Hawaii Oct. 25, 2024. NAVFAC Hawaii provides a full range of facilities engineering, real estate, and environmental management services to Department of the Navy, other DoD and non-DoD tenants within Navy Region Hawaii. (U.S. Navy photo by Anna Marie G. Gonzales)