    NAVFAC Hawaii Executive Officer promoted to Captain [Image 2 of 8]

    NAVFAC Hawaii Executive Officer promoted to Captain

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    10.25.2024

    Photo by Anna Marie G. Gonzales 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Hawaii

    Capt. Andrew Hunt, executive officer, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Hawaii receives his shoulder boards by his daughter during a promotion ceremony at Ford Island Hawaii Oct. 25, 2024. NAVFAC Hawaii provides a full range of facilities engineering, real estate, and environmental management services to Department of the Navy, other DoD and non-DoD tenants within Navy Region Hawaii. (U.S. Navy photo by Anna Marie G. Gonzales)

    Date Taken: 10.25.2024
    Date Posted: 10.30.2024 22:18
    Photo ID: 8727214
    VIRIN: 241025-N-XM133-1003
    Resolution: 3598x2122
    Size: 1.5 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
