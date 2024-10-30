Capt. James Sullivan, commanding officer, left, for Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Hawaii delivers his remarks during a promotion ceremony for Capt Andrew Hunt, executive officer, right, in front of the Arizona Memorial on Ford Island Hawaii Oct. 25, 2024. NAVFAC Hawaii provides a full range of facilities engineering, real estate, and environmental management services to Department of the Navy, other DoD and non-DoD tenants within Navy Region Hawaii. (U.S. Navy photo by Anna Marie G. Gonzales)
|Date Taken:
|10.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.30.2024 22:18
|Photo ID:
|8727215
|VIRIN:
|241025-N-XM133-1004
|Resolution:
|4528x3016
|Size:
|1.85 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAVFAC Hawaii Executive Officer promoted to Captain [Image 8 of 8], by Anna Marie G. Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.