NMFDC discusses innovation, technology at annual conference

Capt. Katharine Shobe, commanding officer of the Naval Medical Leader and Professional Development Command, addresses attendees at this year's Naval Medical Forces Development Command annual commander's conference at Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, Oct. 22-23, 2024. The conference brought NMFDC Region leaders together to discuss how the can leverage innovation and technology to better develop and deliver trained medical forces to the U.S. Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Malcolm McClendon)