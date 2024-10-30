NMFDC discusses innovation, technology at annual conference

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Rodel Salazar, director of the Naval Medical Forces Development Command’s Manpower and Personnel directorate, participates in NMFDC’s annual commander's conference at Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, Oct. 22-23, 2024. The conference brought NMFDC Region leaders together to discuss how they can leverage innovation and technology to better develop and deliver trained medical forces to the U.S. Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Malcolm McClendon)