Capt. Nichole Olson, commanding officer of the Navy Medicine Operational Training Command, addresses attendees at this year's Naval Medical Forces Development Command annual commander's conference at Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, Oct. 22-23, 2024. The conference brought NMFDC Region leaders together to discuss how the can leverage innovation and technology to better develop and deliver trained medical forces to the U.S. Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Malcolm McClendon)
|Date Taken:
|10.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.30.2024 18:01
|Photo ID:
|8727032
|VIRIN:
|241023-N-FG822-3431
|Resolution:
|5806x3871
|Size:
|3.84 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NMFDC discusses innovation, technology at annual conference [Image 7 of 7], by Malcolm McClendon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NMFDC discusses innovation, technology at annual conference
