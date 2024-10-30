NMFDC discusses innovation, technology at annual conference

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Capt. Kennett Radford, executive officer of the Naval Medical Leader and Professional Development Command, participates in the Naval Medical Forces Development Command’s annual commander's conference at Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, Oct. 22-23, 2024. The conference brought NMFDC Region leaders together to discuss how they can leverage innovation and technology to better develop and deliver trained medical forces to the U.S. Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Malcolm McClendon)