    NMFDC discusses innovation, technology at annual conference [Image 7 of 7]

    NMFDC discusses innovation, technology at annual conference

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2024

    Photo by Malcolm McClendon 

    Naval Medical Forces Development Command

    Rear Adm. Walter Brafford, commander of the Naval Medical Forces Development Command, addresses attendees at this year's NMFDC's annual commander's conference at Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, Oct. 22-23, 2024. The conference brought NMFDC Region leaders together to discuss how the can leverage innovation and technology to better develop and deliver trained medical forces to the U.S. Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Malcolm McClendon)

