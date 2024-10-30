Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Family Action Plan [Image 4 of 4]

    NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.25.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Army 733d Mission Support Group Command Sgt. Maj. Jarred Matthews, (left), explains the current newcomers’ process during the Army Family Action Plan meeting at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Oct. 25, 2024. The AFAP committee suggested that in addition to the current newcomer’s brief a standardized-downloadable link be offered across the entire Army. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell)

    Date Taken: 10.25.2024
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, US
    Ft. Eustis
    Army Family Action Plan
    AFAP
    JBLE

    OPTIONS

