Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army 733d Mission Support Group Command Sgt. Maj. Jarred Matthews, (left), explains the current newcomers’ process during the Army Family Action Plan meeting at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Oct. 25, 2024. The AFAP committee suggested that in addition to the current newcomer’s brief a standardized-downloadable link be offered across the entire Army. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell)