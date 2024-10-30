Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Family Action Plan [Image 3 of 4]

    NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.25.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Army Sgt. Marcellus Cole, 128th Aviation Brigade instructor, briefs senior leaders about the Army Family Action Plan Committee’s selected topics of interest at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Oct. 25, 2024. The subjects discussed were waiver submissions in warrant officer packages, use of the Post 9/11 GI bill for dependents before 10 years of service, DoD civilian job positions for military spouse after the service member retirees, and standardized information packages of bases and the surrounding area for Soldiers new to a duty location. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell)

