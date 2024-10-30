Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Marcellus Cole, 128th Aviation Brigade instructor, briefs senior leaders about the Army Family Action Plan Committee’s selected topics of interest at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Oct. 25, 2024. The subjects discussed were waiver submissions in warrant officer packages, use of the Post 9/11 GI bill for dependents before 10 years of service, DoD civilian job positions for military spouse after the service member retirees, and standardized information packages of bases and the surrounding area for Soldiers new to a duty location. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell)