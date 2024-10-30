Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.25.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Laurence “Scott” Linton, Army Training and Doctrine Command Deputy Chief of Staff, listens as an Army Family Action Plan committee member explains the moving benefits available to retirees’ spouse during the AFAP meeting at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Oct. 25, 2024. During their final move, the committee determined that in addition to their current benefits, spouses will also be eligible for a one-time DoD job priority status. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell)

