Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Laurence “Scott” Linton, Army Training and Doctrine Command Deputy Chief of Staff, listens as an Army Family Action Plan committee member explains the moving benefits available to retirees’ spouse during the AFAP meeting at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Oct. 25, 2024. During their final move, the committee determined that in addition to their current benefits, spouses will also be eligible for a one-time DoD job priority status. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell)