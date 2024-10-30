U.S. Army Col. Laura Hutchinson, 733d Mission Support Group commander, greets the Army Family Action Plan Committee at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Oct. 22, 2024. The committee consists of a diverse selection of career fields, ranks, and backgrounds to discuss different subjects submitted to the AFAP. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell)
|10.25.2024
|10.30.2024 12:19
|8726251
|241022-F-QI804-1024
|5239x3486
|10.75 MB
|NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, US
|1
|0
This work, Army Family Action Plan [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Olivia Bithell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.