402 EMXG: Maintaining ‘nerve center of a modern aircraft’

ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Hector Martinez-Santiago, 402nd Electronics Maintenance Group electronics engineer, tests a digital to analog converter at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, April 9, 2024. A functional test library was created for the component to perform a function check test on an analog to digital microchip. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joseph Mather)