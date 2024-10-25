ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Hector Martinez-Santiago, 402nd Electronics Maintenance Group electronics engineer, tests a digital to analog converter at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, April 9, 2024. A functional test library was created for the component to perform a function check test on an analog to digital microchip. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joseph Mather)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.30.2024 07:42
|Photo ID:
|8725585
|VIRIN:
|240409-F-ED303-1021
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|1.67 MB
|Location:
|ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 402 EMXG: Maintaining ‘nerve center of a modern aircraft’ [Image 5 of 5], by Joseph Mather, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
402 EMXG: Maintaining ‘nerve center of a modern aircraft’
No keywords found.