402 EMXG: Maintaining ‘nerve center of a modern aircraft’

ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Nghia Le, left, 402nd Software Engineering Group electronics engineer, and Anthony Morris, 402nd Electronics Maintenance Group electronics engineer support, transfer data from an AM94 Legacy Test System to a Versatile Diagnostic Automated Test Station at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, April 9, 2024. The VDATS system replaced the 30-year old AM94 Legacy Test System. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joseph Mather)