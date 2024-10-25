ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Nghia Le, left, 402nd Software Engineering Group electronics engineer, and Anthony Morris, 402nd Electronics Maintenance Group electronics engineer support, transfer data from an AM94 Legacy Test System to a Versatile Diagnostic Automated Test Station at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, April 9, 2024. The VDATS system replaced the 30-year old AM94 Legacy Test System. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joseph Mather)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.30.2024 07:44
|Photo ID:
|8725580
|VIRIN:
|240409-F-ED303-1004
|Resolution:
|5592x3876
|Size:
|1.95 MB
|Location:
|ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
402 EMXG: Maintaining ‘nerve center of a modern aircraft’
