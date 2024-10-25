Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    402 EMXG: Maintaining ‘nerve center of a modern aircraft’ [Image 2 of 5]

    402 EMXG: Maintaining ‘nerve center of a modern aircraft’

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2024

    Photo by Joseph Mather 

    78th Air Base Wing

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Nghia Le, right, 402nd Software Engineering Group electronics engineer, and Logan Hulsey, 402nd Software Engineering Group electronics engineer, use an oscilloscope to trouble shoot a Versatile Diagnostic Automated Test Station at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, April 9, 2024. The VDATS system had AM94 Legacy Test System data loaded onto it to run the analog systems workload. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joseph Mather)

    Date Taken: 04.09.2024
    Date Posted: 10.30.2024 07:44
    Photo ID: 8725582
    VIRIN: 240409-F-ED303-1007
    Resolution: 5940x4020
    Size: 2.08 MB
    Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
    VDATS
    Versatile Diagnostic Automated Test Station

