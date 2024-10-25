402 EMXG: Maintaining ‘nerve center of a modern aircraft’

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Nghia Le, right, 402nd Software Engineering Group electronics engineer, and Logan Hulsey, 402nd Software Engineering Group electronics engineer, use an oscilloscope to trouble shoot a Versatile Diagnostic Automated Test Station at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, April 9, 2024. The VDATS system had AM94 Legacy Test System data loaded onto it to run the analog systems workload. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joseph Mather)