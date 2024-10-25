402 EMXG: Maintaining ‘nerve center of a modern aircraft’

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Mark Berndt, 402nd Electronics Maintenance Group electronics technician, troubleshoots an aircraft circuit board to identify a defective component at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, April 9, 2024. The technician tested a good board and bad circuit board to identify what parts on the bad board needed repair and replacement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joseph Mather)