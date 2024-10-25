Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    402 EMXG: Maintaining ‘nerve center of a modern aircraft’ [Image 3 of 5]

    402 EMXG: Maintaining ‘nerve center of a modern aircraft’

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2024

    Photo by Joseph Mather 

    78th Air Base Wing

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Brandon Deal, 402nd Electronics Maintenance Group electronics technician, repairs a multiple output power supply to a circuit board at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, April 9, 2024. The repaired circuit board is returned to the Defense Logistics Agency supply chain system. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joseph Mather)

    402 EMXG: Maintaining &lsquo;nerve center of a modern aircraft&rsquo;

