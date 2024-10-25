Date Taken: 04.09.2024 Date Posted: 10.30.2024 07:44 Photo ID: 8725583 VIRIN: 240409-F-ED303-1009 Resolution: 6192x4128 Size: 1.63 MB Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 402 EMXG: Maintaining ‘nerve center of a modern aircraft’ [Image 5 of 5], by Joseph Mather, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.