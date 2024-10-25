Sacramento District 95th Anniversary Ball

Over 300 people made their way through the receiving line before finding their seats for the 95th Anniversary Ball on Oct. 19. The receiving line included District Commander Col. Chad Caldwell with his wife Heather Caldwell, Congresswoman Doris Matsui with her husband, and Deputy District Engineer for Program and Project Management Beth Salyers with her husband. (U.S. Army photo by Bertha Smith).
Sacramento District celebrates 95TH anniversary with traditional military ball
