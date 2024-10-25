Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sacramento District 95th Anniversary Ball

    SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2024

    Photo by Bertha Smith 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District

    Over 300 people made their way through the receiving line before finding their seats for the 95th Anniversary Ball on Oct. 19. The receiving line included District Commander Col. Chad Caldwell with his wife Heather Caldwell, Congresswoman Doris Matsui with her husband, and Deputy District Engineer for Program and Project Management Beth Salyers with her husband. (U.S. Army photo by Bertha Smith).

    Date Taken: 10.18.2024
    Date Posted: 10.29.2024 17:28
    Photo ID: 8724791
    VIRIN: 241019-A-DX319-1143
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.35 MB
    Location: SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, US
