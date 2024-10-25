Sacramento District celebrates 95TH anniversary with traditional military ball

Photo By Bertha Smith | Over 300 people made their way through the receiving line before finding their seats...... read more read more Photo By Bertha Smith | Over 300 people made their way through the receiving line before finding their seats for the 95th Anniversary Ball on Oct. 19. The receiving line included District Commander Col. Chad Caldwell with his wife Heather Caldwell, Congresswoman Doris Matsui with her husband, and Deputy District Engineer for Program and Project Management Beth Salyers with her husband. (U.S. Army photo by Bertha Smith). see less | View Image Page

On March 11, 1929, General Order No. 2 was signed by the former Chief of Engineers, Lt. Col. Robert R. Ralston, establishing the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District. Nearly a century later, USACE Sacramento District employees and guests spent their evening at a traditional military ball celebrating what was established 95 years ago.



The 95th Anniversary Ball took place on October 19 at the California State Railroad Museum in Old Sacramento. More than 300 people were in attendance, including employees, former district commanders, and other distinguished guests.



Distinguished guests included Congresswoman Doris Matsui, West Sacramento Mayor Martha Guerrero, Sacramento County Supervisors Patrick Kennedy and Pat Hume, Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army Charles Patillo, and SAME Board member Brig. Gen. Mike Herman. Former Sacramento District commanders present were Col. (Ret.) Michael Conrad, Col. (Ret.) Tom Chapman, Col. (Ret.) Michael Farrell, and Col. James Handura, who is now the commander of USACE South Pacific Division.



Several traditions of a typical military ball were honored, and some traditions were adapted for USACE, which has a predominantly civilian workforce. The formal toasts before dinner are a traditional custom at any military ball. Additionally, a small table was set with a white tablecloth, an inverted wine glass, a red rose, and a plate with a slice of lemon to represent the approximately 80,000 prisoners of war (POW) and missing in action (MIA) Soldiers who have not returned home from duty.The cutting of the cake, although a usual tradition of a military ball, was adapted slightly. Typically, the cake is cut by the oldest and youngest members of the military in attendance. However, to recognize the contractors and partners who aid in the success of the Sacramento District, co-hosts Coreen Cecil from the SAME Sacramento Post and Louay Owaidat from ODIN Environmental, the event’s Diamond Sponsor, cut the cake.



While the cake was served, District Commander Col. Chad Caldwell shared a bit of history with the crowd while honoring the successes of the district.



“Since October 7, 1929, we have been building strong, honoring our legacy while shaping the future through the work we do every day,” he said. “The Sacramento District has been pivotal in shaping the infrastructure and ensuring safety not only throughout the Sacramento region but also across Nevada, Utah, Southwest Wyoming, Northeast Arizona, and into Western Colorado.”



Some of the recent accomplishments mentioned included the Isabella Lake Safety Modification Project, Fort Hunter Liggett Microgrid Project, the VA Stockton Clinic, as well as national disaster relief efforts in response to Typhoon Mawar and wildfires in Lahaina, Hawaii.



Col. Caldwell then introduced the special guest speaker of the evening, Congresswoman Doris Matsui, who has represented the city of Sacramento since 2005 and is currently a senior member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee.



Matsui spoke on the importance of flood protection in the Sacramento region.



She said the city’s flood risk management started off at a rudimentary level after the Great Flood of 1862. But now, there is even more critical flood protection infrastructure across the region.



According to Matsui’s web site, she has helped secure more than $3 billion for Sacramento region flood projects since taking office in 2005. She applauded USACE’s effort to help lower the flood risk for communities across the region, saying “What you've done, us together, has been so much for Sacramento and all of the people who live here.”



After her speech, Matsui was presented a special token of appreciation from the Sacramento District for her commitment to flood risk management in the Sacramento region and dedication to engineering with nature.



To close out the ceremony, Col. Caldwell returned to the stage to read the General Orders that originally established the district.



“The history we’ve shared, the accomplishments we’ve achieved, and the partnerships we’ve built all make tonight truly special,” Col. Caldwell stated before reading the General Order. “But as we reflect on these past 95 years, we are also setting our sights on finishing this century with an even greater impact.”



The General Order reads as follows:



FROM THE WAR DEPARTMENT, OFFICE OF THE CHIEF OF ENGINEERS IN WASHINGTON.

MARCH 11, 1929

GENERAL ORDER NUMBER 2



THE DISTRICT ENGINEER OFFICE OF THE SECOND SAN FRANCISCO DISTRICT WILL BE TRANSFERRED TO SACREMENTO, CALIFORNIA, ON OR ABOUT OCTOBER 15, 1929, AND WILL THEREAFTER BE DESIGNATED THE SACREMENTO DISTRICT.

THE DIVISION ENGINEER, PACIFIC DIVISION, WILL ISSUE THE NECESSARY INSTRUCTIONS FOR PUTTING THIS ORDER INTO EFFECT AND REPORT THE DATE OF THE TRANSFER TO THE CHIEF OF ENGINEERS.



BY ORDER OF THE CHIEF OF ENGINEERS

SIGNED ROBERT R. RALSTON

LIEUTENANT COLONEL, CORPS OF ENGINEERS, CHIEF, MILITARY DIVISION