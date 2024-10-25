Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sacramento District 95th Anniversary Ball [Image 1 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Sacramento District 95th Anniversary Ball

    SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.19.2024

    Photo by Samantha Boyle 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District

    District Commander Col. Chad Caldwell (center) cuts the cake with co-hosts Coreen Cecil from SAME Sacramento post (left) and Louay Owaidat from ODIN Environmental (right).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.19.2024
    Date Posted: 10.29.2024 17:28
    Photo ID: 8724783
    VIRIN: 241019-A-VR800-1083
    Resolution: 3755x2028
    Size: 548.37 KB
    Location: SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sacramento District 95th Anniversary Ball [Image 5 of 5], by Samantha Boyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sacramento District 95th Anniversary Ball
    Sacramento District 95th Anniversary Ball
    Sacramento District 95th Anniversary Ball
    Sacramento District 95th Anniversary Ball
    Sacramento District 95th Anniversary Ball

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Sacramento District celebrates 95TH anniversary with traditional military ball

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Military Ball
    USACE-Sacramento
    USACE-SPD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download