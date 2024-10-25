Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sacramento District 95th Anniversary Ball [Image 2 of 5]

    Sacramento District 95th Anniversary Ball

    SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.19.2024

    Photo by Samantha Boyle 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District

    Commander Col. Caldwell addresses crowd at the 95th Anniversary Ball on Oct. 19. During his speech, Col. Caldwell highlighted some of the district’s history and recent accomplishments. (U.S. Army photo by Samantha Boyle)

    Date Taken: 10.19.2024
    Date Posted: 10.29.2024 17:28
    Photo ID: 8724784
    VIRIN: 241019-A-VR800-1090
    Resolution: 4528x3016
    Size: 658.93 KB
    Location: SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

