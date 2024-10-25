Commander Col. Caldwell addresses crowd at the 95th Anniversary Ball on Oct. 19. During his speech, Col. Caldwell highlighted some of the district’s history and recent accomplishments. (U.S. Army photo by Samantha Boyle)
|Date Taken:
|10.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.29.2024 17:28
|Photo ID:
|8724784
|VIRIN:
|241019-A-VR800-1090
|Resolution:
|4528x3016
|Size:
|658.93 KB
|Location:
|SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sacramento District 95th Anniversary Ball [Image 5 of 5], by Samantha Boyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Sacramento District celebrates 95TH anniversary with traditional military ball
No keywords found.