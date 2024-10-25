Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    La. Guard assisted Florida to 'Protect What Matters' in Hurricane Recovery [Image 5 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    La. Guard assisted Florida to 'Protect What Matters' in Hurricane Recovery

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Noshoba Davis 

    Louisiana National Guard

    Soldiers with the Louisiana Army National Guard’s 225th Engineer Brigade, alongside the Florida Department of Transportation, pile, collect and load debris into dump trucks to clear multiple state roads near Tampa, Oct. 17, 2024. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Noshoba Davis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.17.2024
    Date Posted: 10.29.2024 17:28
    Photo ID: 8724743
    VIRIN: 241017-Z-CC612-1434
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 4.93 MB
    Location: FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, La. Guard assisted Florida to 'Protect What Matters' in Hurricane Recovery [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Noshoba Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    La. Guard assisted Florida to 'Protect What Matters' in Hurricane Recovery
    La. Guard assisted Florida to 'Protect What Matters' in Hurricane Recovery
    La. Guard assisted Florida to 'Protect What Matters' in Hurricane Recovery
    La. Guard assisted Florida to 'Protect What Matters' in Hurricane Recovery
    La. Guard assisted Florida to 'Protect What Matters' in Hurricane Recovery
    La. Guard assisted Florida to 'Protect What Matters' in Hurricane Recovery
    La. Guard assisted Florida to 'Protect What Matters' in Hurricane Recovery

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    La. Guard assisted Florida to 'Protect What Matters' in Hurricane Recovery

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Louisiana

    Florida

    TAGS

    Engineers
    LANG
    Neighbors Helping Neighbors
    Protect What Matters
    Hurricane Milton Recovery

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download