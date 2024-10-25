La. Guard assisted Florida to 'Protect What Matters' in Hurricane Recovery

Two UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters with eight Louisiana Guardsmen from Army Aviation Support Facility #2 conduct flight operations to assess damage and assist the Florida National Guard with rapid aerial search and rescue operations after Hurricane Milton made landfall on Oct. 9, 2024.
