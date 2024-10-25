Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    La. Guard assisted Florida to 'Protect What Matters' in Hurricane Recovery [Image 1 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    La. Guard assisted Florida to 'Protect What Matters' in Hurricane Recovery

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Noshoba Davis 

    Louisiana National Guard

    Two UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters with eight Louisiana Guardsmen from Army Aviation Support Facility #2 conduct flight operations to assess damage and assist the Florida National Guard with rapid aerial search and rescue operations after Hurricane Milton made landfall on Oct. 9, 2024.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.10.2024
    Date Posted: 10.29.2024 17:28
    Photo ID: 8724739
    VIRIN: 241010-Z-D0491-1010
    Resolution: 3024x4032
    Size: 1.56 MB
    Location: FLORIDA, US
    Hometown: PINEVILLE, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, La. Guard assisted Florida to 'Protect What Matters' in Hurricane Recovery [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Noshoba Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    La. Guard assisted Florida to 'Protect What Matters' in Hurricane Recovery
    La. Guard assisted Florida to 'Protect What Matters' in Hurricane Recovery
    La. Guard assisted Florida to 'Protect What Matters' in Hurricane Recovery
    La. Guard assisted Florida to 'Protect What Matters' in Hurricane Recovery
    La. Guard assisted Florida to 'Protect What Matters' in Hurricane Recovery
    La. Guard assisted Florida to 'Protect What Matters' in Hurricane Recovery
    La. Guard assisted Florida to 'Protect What Matters' in Hurricane Recovery

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    La. Guard assisted Florida to 'Protect What Matters' in Hurricane Recovery

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Louisiana

    Florida

    TAGS

    Engineers
    LANG
    Neighbors Helping Neighbors
    Protect What Matters
    Hurricane Milton Recovery

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download