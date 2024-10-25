Soldiers with the Louisiana National Guard’s 843rd Engineer Battalion, 225th Engineer Brigade, dump collected debris at a designated site in Manatee, Florida, Oct. 15, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|10.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.29.2024 17:28
|Photo ID:
|8724741
|VIRIN:
|241015-Z-D0491-1750
|Resolution:
|2556x3544
|Size:
|1.25 MB
|Location:
|FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, La. Guard assisted Florida to 'Protect What Matters' in Hurricane Recovery [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
La. Guard assisted Florida to 'Protect What Matters' in Hurricane Recovery
Louisiana
Florida