La. Guard assisted Florida to 'Protect What Matters' in Hurricane Recovery

Soldiers with the Louisiana National Guard's 843rd Engineer Battalion, 225th Engineer Brigade, dump collected debris at a designated site in Manatee, Florida, Oct. 16, 2024.

BOGALUSA, La. – At the direction of the Governor Jeff Landry, Maj. Gen. Thomas C. Friloux, adjutant general of Louisiana, deployed more than 500 Louisiana National Guardsmen to join forces with over 20 states through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact in response to Hurricane Milton, which made landfall in Florida, Oct. 9, 2024.



The LANG initially deployed two UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters with eight Guardsmen from Army Aviation Support Facility #2 in Pineville, Louisiana, on Oct. 8, to pre-stage near Tallahassee ahead of the storm. These assets were positioned for rapid aerial search and rescue operations. During their time on ground, the aviation crews logged more than 15 flight hours along the affect coast, completing operations on Oct. 11.



“As Soldiers from Louisiana, we understand the immense challenges of hurricane response and are always eager to support our neighbors,” said Capt. David Carroll, a LANG aviator with AASF #2. “Deploying our UH-60 Black Hawks to assist in Florida’s recovery efforts not only allowed us to help but also demonstrated our unit’s rapid readiness for state and federal missions.”



Following the two aviation teams, the LANG activated approximately 500 from the 225th Engineer Brigade. On Oct. 10, 2024, the engineers loaded vehicles and equipment—including dump trucks, front-end loaders, and high-mobility engineer excavators—and began the 660-mile drive to Tampa International Airport to support immediate recovery efforts. Along the route, they stayed at Camp ‘Bull’ Simons, home of the 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne), before proceeding to Camp Blanding, where they received briefings from the Florida National Guard ahead of their mission.



“The 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne) provided us with an immaculate and hospitable rest overnight site, giving us a place to sleep, eat and refuel to continue our mission toward the affected area,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Hollis J. Bennett Jr., senior enlisted leader for the 205th Engineer Battalion, 225th EN BDE.



Once in Tampa, the LANG engineers spent approximately seven days working with the Florida National Guard’s 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team and Florida Department of Transportation on route clearance and debris removal along major roads in Pinellas, Manatee and Sarasota counties. The engineer work teams completed seven missions, clearing and assessing over 500 miles, stacking approximately 135 cubic yards of debris, removing two obstacles, and hauling approximately 1,215 cubic yards of debris to dump sites.



“The Louisiana National Guard’s motto is ‘Protect What Matters,’ and responses like these demonstrate that we are here to help not only the citizens of our state but also those of other states when called upon,” said Bennett. “This support helps communities get back to their regular lives after an all-hazard event, while allowing our Soldiers to take pride in their roles as citizen-soldiers.”



The LANG further supported recovery efforts by sending 68 Guardsmen and 30 military vehicles from the 139th Regional Support Group. While in Tampa, Soldiers with the 139th RSG completed two primary missions: troop transport, driving over 1,700 miles across Florida and warehouse operations at points of distribution (POD) sites, where they palletized approximately 102 pallets of supplies, including baby food, cleaning products, diapers, food and meals.



Upon completion, the LANG engineer and transportation units began their trips home, stopping again at Camp Blanding and Camp ‘Bull’ Simons. While in Camp Blanding, Maj. Gen. John D. Haas, adjutant general of Florida, and Command Sgt. Maj. James B. Kendrick, command senior enlisted leader of the Florida National Guard, thanked the LANG Soldiers for their support and presented select Soldiers with the Florida adjutant general’s coin.



“It really means a lot; Florida has often sent Guardsmen to Louisiana when you needed us, and that’s what we do,” said Haas. “We appreciate your service–it’s important and is what makes being in the Guard so special. We are always confident when we bring fellow Guard units into Florida to help us out. We’re proud to have you here.”



“We put out the call, and Louisiana answered, and we appreciate it. It makes me proud to be a National Guardsman and part of the Guard Nation because when one state needs help, a neighboring state steps up,” said Kendrick. “We couldn’t have done it without you, and we are very appreciative.”



In response to the statements from the FLNG leaders, Friloux asserted, "I am proud of my Soldiers' positive attitudes in helping the citizens of Florida when we answered the call. As I've said before, supporting our neighbors in times of crisis is a reflection of our core values, and I am likewise grateful to all the organizations and agencies that provided hospitality to them in Florida."



