Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Paul D. Moga, Third Air Force and Kaiserslautern Military Community commander, and Jacqueline Schröder, Head of Police Inspection Pirmasens, kick off the “Key Moment” campaign that aims to prevent and reduce DUI incidents in the area, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 28, 2024. Schröder was tasked by the Ministry of the Interior of Rhineland-Palatinate to develop the road traffic safety campaign and is now responsible for its implementation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)