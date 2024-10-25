Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    German Polizei, Kaiserslautern Military Community unveil their “Key Moment” campaign to prevent & reduce regional DUI offenses [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    German Polizei, Kaiserslautern Military Community unveil their “Key Moment” campaign to prevent &amp; reduce regional DUI offenses

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    10.28.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra Longfellow 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Paul D. Moga, Third Air Force and Kaiserslautern Military Community commander, and Jacqueline Schröder, Head of Police Inspection Pirmasens, kick off the “Key Moment” campaign that aims to prevent and reduce DUI incidents in the area, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 28, 2024. Schröder was tasked by the Ministry of the Interior of Rhineland-Palatinate to develop the road traffic safety campaign and is now responsible for its implementation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.28.2024
    Date Posted: 10.29.2024 09:25
    Photo ID: 8723358
    VIRIN: 241028-F-IT949-1060
    Resolution: 3556x3956
    Size: 3.38 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, German Polizei, Kaiserslautern Military Community unveil their “Key Moment” campaign to prevent & reduce regional DUI offenses [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Alexandra Longfellow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    German Polizei, Kaiserslautern Military Community unveil their “Key Moment” campaign to prevent &amp; reduce regional DUI offenses
    German Polizei, Kaiserslautern Military Community unveil their “Key Moment” campaign to prevent &amp; reduce regional DUI offenses
    German Polizei, Kaiserslautern Military Community unveil their “Key Moment” campaign to prevent &amp; reduce regional DUI offenses
    German Polizei, Kaiserslautern Military Community unveil their “Key Moment” campaign to prevent &amp; reduce regional DUI offenses

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    German Polizei, Kaiserslautern Military Community unveil their &ldquo;Key Moment&rdquo; campaign to prevent &amp; reduce regional DUI offenses

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Germany
    KMC
    USAFE-AFAFRICA
    Third Air Force
    DUI Campaign

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download