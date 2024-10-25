U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Paul D. Moga, Third Air Force and Kaiserslautern Military Community commander, and Jacqueline Schröder, Head of Police Inspection Pirmasens, kick off the “Key Moment” campaign that aims to prevent and reduce DUI incidents in the area, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 28, 2024. Schröder was tasked by the Ministry of the Interior of Rhineland-Palatinate to develop the road traffic safety campaign and is now responsible for its implementation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.29.2024 09:25
|Photo ID:
|8723358
|VIRIN:
|241028-F-IT949-1060
|Resolution:
|3556x3956
|Size:
|3.38 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|2
This work, German Polizei, Kaiserslautern Military Community unveil their “Key Moment” campaign to prevent & reduce regional DUI offenses [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Alexandra Longfellow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
German Polizei, Kaiserslautern Military Community unveil their “Key Moment” campaign to prevent & reduce regional DUI offenses
No keywords found.