U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Paul D. Moga, Third Air Force and Kaiserslautern Military Community commander, Jacqueline Schröder, Head of Police Inspection Pirmasens, and Carolin Henn, Police Presidium West Palatinate chief of staff, unveil “Key Moment” DUI campaign posters during the campaign rollout at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 28, 2024. The joint prevention and awareness campaign is part of a continuing partnership to promote safety between Rhineland-Palatinate Ministry of the Interior, the Police Presidium West Palatinate and the KMC. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)