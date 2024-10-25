Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Paul D. Moga, Third Air Force and Kaiserslautern Military Community commander, met with representatives from the Rheinland-Pfalz Ministry of the Interior, the Police Presidium Westpfalz and the KMC during the DUI campaign rollout at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 28, 2024. The meeting unveiled bilingual educational “Key Moment” DUI campaign materials in English and German. These include a series of posters, graphics and QR codes that lead to informational content to help educate and inform the viewers. The goal is to reduce DUI incidents in the KMC by raising awareness of German drinking limits, alternative transportation options and consequences of DUI offenses. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)