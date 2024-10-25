Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    German Polizei, Kaiserslautern Military Community unveil their “Key Moment” campaign to prevent & reduce regional DUI offenses [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    German Polizei, Kaiserslautern Military Community unveil their “Key Moment” campaign to prevent &amp; reduce regional DUI offenses

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    10.28.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra Longfellow 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Paul D. Moga, Third Air Force and Kaiserslautern Military Community commander, met with representatives from the Rheinland-Pfalz Ministry of the Interior, the Police Presidium Westpfalz and the KMC during the DUI campaign rollout at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 28, 2024. The meeting unveiled bilingual educational “Key Moment” DUI campaign materials in English and German. These include a series of posters, graphics and QR codes that lead to informational content to help educate and inform the viewers. The goal is to reduce DUI incidents in the KMC by raising awareness of German drinking limits, alternative transportation options and consequences of DUI offenses. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.28.2024
    Date Posted: 10.29.2024 09:25
    Photo ID: 8723357
    VIRIN: 241028-F-IT949-1022
    Resolution: 6854x3945
    Size: 5.79 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, German Polizei, Kaiserslautern Military Community unveil their “Key Moment” campaign to prevent & reduce regional DUI offenses [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Alexandra Longfellow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    German Polizei, Kaiserslautern Military Community unveil their “Key Moment” campaign to prevent &amp; reduce regional DUI offenses
    German Polizei, Kaiserslautern Military Community unveil their “Key Moment” campaign to prevent &amp; reduce regional DUI offenses
    German Polizei, Kaiserslautern Military Community unveil their “Key Moment” campaign to prevent &amp; reduce regional DUI offenses
    German Polizei, Kaiserslautern Military Community unveil their “Key Moment” campaign to prevent &amp; reduce regional DUI offenses

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    German Polizei, Kaiserslautern Military Community unveil their &ldquo;Key Moment&rdquo; campaign to prevent &amp; reduce regional DUI offenses

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Germany
    KMC
    USAFE-AFAFRICA
    Third Air Force
    DUI Campaign

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download