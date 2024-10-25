Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

“Key Moment” DUI campaign posters are unveiled during a meeting with U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Paul D. Moga, Third Air Force and Kaiserslautern Military Community commander, and Jacquelin Schröder, Head of Police Inspection Pirmasens, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 28, 2024. More than 1,000 posters, both in English and German, along with digital versions, will be placed throughout American military installations and the Kaiserslautern Military Community. The goal is to reduce DUI incidents in the KMC by raising awareness of German drinking limits, alternative transportation options and consequences of DUI offenses. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)