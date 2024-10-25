“Key Moment” DUI campaign posters are unveiled during a meeting with U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Paul D. Moga, Third Air Force and Kaiserslautern Military Community commander, and Jacquelin Schröder, Head of Police Inspection Pirmasens, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 28, 2024. More than 1,000 posters, both in English and German, along with digital versions, will be placed throughout American military installations and the Kaiserslautern Military Community. The goal is to reduce DUI incidents in the KMC by raising awareness of German drinking limits, alternative transportation options and consequences of DUI offenses. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.29.2024 09:25
|Photo ID:
|8723351
|VIRIN:
|241028-F-IT949-1007
|Resolution:
|6454x4779
|Size:
|5.46 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, German Polizei, Kaiserslautern Military Community unveil their “Key Moment” campaign to prevent & reduce regional DUI offenses [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Alexandra Longfellow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
German Polizei, Kaiserslautern Military Community unveil their “Key Moment” campaign to prevent & reduce regional DUI offenses
