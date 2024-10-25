German Polizei, Kaiserslautern Military Community unveil their “Key Moment” campaign to prevent & reduce regional DUI offenses

Photo By Staff Sgt. Alexandra Longfellow | U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Paul D. Moga, Third Air Force and Kaiserslautern Military...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Alexandra Longfellow | U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Paul D. Moga, Third Air Force and Kaiserslautern Military Community commander, and Jacqueline Schröder, Head of Police Inspection Pirmasens, kick off the “Key Moment” campaign that aims to prevent and reduce DUI incidents in the area, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 28, 2024. Schröder was tasked by the Ministry of the Interior of Rhineland-Palatinate to develop the road traffic safety campaign and is now responsible for its implementation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow) see less | View Image Page

Maj. Gen. Paul D. Moga, Third Air Force and Kaiserslautern Military Community commander, Ms. Carolin Henn, Chief of Staff of the Police Presidium West Palatinate, Ms. Jacqueline Schröder, representative from the Ministry of the Interior of Rhineland-Palatinate and Head of Pirmasens Police Inspection, and other regional police officials met Oct. 28, 2024 at Ramstein Air Base, to kick-off the “Key Moment” (“Schlüsselmoment” in German) campaign, that aims to prevent and reduce DUI incidents in the area.



Schröder was tasked by the Ministry of the Interior of Rhineland-Palatinate to develop the road traffic safety campaign and is now responsible for its implementation. The meeting unveiled bilingual educational “Key Moment” DUI campaign materials in English and German. These include a series of posters, graphics and QR codes that lead to informational content to help educate and inform the viewers. The goal is to reduce DUI incidents in the KMC by raising awareness for German drinking limits, alternative transportation, and consequences of DUI offenses.



“With the ‘Key Moment’ traffic campaign, the states of Rhineland-Palatinate and Lower Saxony are working together to draw attention to the dramatic consequences of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Our aim is to make people think and to make them aware that every journey requires a responsible decision,” said Schröder.



“The ‘Key Moment’ describes the moment when an individual chooses whether to get in the car or leave it. The individual decision can make the difference between happiness and unhappiness, and between life and death. It is a brief moment, but the consequences can be serious. This is exactly where we come in: With this campaign, we want to encourage all road users to act responsibly and make the right choice during their key moment,” Schröder said.



The U.S. forces in the region expressly support this important cause. The joint prevention and awareness campaign is part of a continuing partnership to promote safety between the Rhineland-Palatinate Ministry of the Interior, the Police Presidium West Palatinate and the Kaiserslautern military community.



This event follows a cooperation agreement that Maj. Gen. Moga signed in July 2024 with State Minister of the Interior of Rhineland-Palatinate, Mr. Michael Ebling, that formally established the partnership between the KMC and the Rhineland-Palatinate Ministry of the Interior with the aim of preventing and reducing DUI offenses in the area.



"While there is always a collective responsibility to counter DUIs, this ‘Key Moment’ campaign is focused on making an impact at the individual level. Your decisions not only affect you, but also the people around you,” Moga said, "This campaign reaffirms our commitment to a safe and secure environment for all residents of the KMC and the surrounding region. The safety and well-being of our Service Members, their families, and everyone in the community remains of utmost importance."



In addition to this public awareness campaign, the KMC and local German Polizei have agreed to continue regular meetings between representatives from local U.S. Air Force and Army installations and local police units to discuss strategies, share information, and evaluate the effectiveness of their efforts. This proactive collaboration and unified approach intends to help curb and avoid alcohol and drug-related traffic offenses.



“Key Moment” DUI campaign materials can be viewed/downloaded in English, and in German.



https://www.ramstein.af.mil/Resources/Resiliency-Tools/Safe-Drinking-Portal/



https://www.polizei.rlp.de/schluesselmoment