U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II pilots assigned to the 107th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron (EFS) greet each other after a flight within the U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) area of responsibility (AOR), Oct. 19, 2024. Members of the 107th EFS are deployed to the USCENTCOM AOR to support regional security and stability. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|10.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2024 03:21
|Photo ID:
|8721436
|VIRIN:
|241019-F-IP635-1072
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|30.93 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A-10s support regional security in USCENTCOM [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Philip Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.