    A-10s support regional security in USCENTCOM [Image 5 of 5]

    A-10s support regional security in USCENTCOM

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.19.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II pilots assigned to the 107th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron (EFS) greet each other after a flight within the U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) area of responsibility (AOR), Oct. 19, 2024. Members of the 107th EFS are deployed to the USCENTCOM AOR to support regional security and stability. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.19.2024
    Date Posted: 10.28.2024 03:21
    Photo ID: 8721436
    VIRIN: 241019-F-IP635-1072
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 30.93 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A-10s support regional security in USCENTCOM [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Philip Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USCENTCOM
    AFCENT
    A-10C Thunderbolt II

