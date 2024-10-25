A-10s support regional security in USCENTCOM

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II pilots assigned to the 107th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron (EFS) greet each other after a flight within the U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) area of responsibility (AOR), Oct. 19, 2024. Members of the 107th EFS are deployed to the USCENTCOM AOR to support regional security and stability. (U.S. Air Force photo)