A-10s support regional security in USCENTCOM

A U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II pilot assigned to the 107th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron (EFS) talks with ground personnel within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 19, 2024. The A-10s are deployed within USCENTCOM to help defend U.S. interests, promote regional security and deter aggression in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo)