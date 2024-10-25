Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A-10s support regional security in USCENTCOM [Image 1 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    A-10s support regional security in USCENTCOM

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.19.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II pilot assigned to the 107th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron (EFS) talks with ground personnel within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 19, 2024. The A-10s are deployed within USCENTCOM to help defend U.S. interests, promote regional security and deter aggression in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.19.2024
    Date Posted: 10.28.2024 03:21
    Photo ID: 8721432
    VIRIN: 241019-F-IP635-1066
    Resolution: 7040x3960
    Size: 26.09 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A-10s support regional security in USCENTCOM [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Philip Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    A-10s support regional security in USCENTCOM
    A-10s support regional security in USCENTCOM
    A-10s support regional security in USCENTCOM
    A-10s support regional security in USCENTCOM
    A-10s support regional security in USCENTCOM

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCENTCOM
    AFCENT
    A-10C Thunderbolt II

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download