    A-10s support regional security in USCENTCOM [Image 2 of 5]

    A-10s support regional security in USCENTCOM

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.19.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II pilots assigned to the 107th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron (EFS) talk after a flight within the U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) area of responsibility (AOR), Oct. 19, 2024. The A-10 is specifically designed for close air support of ground forces, providing air dominance to deter and respond to adversary aggression. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    Date Taken: 10.19.2024
    Date Posted: 10.28.2024 03:21
    Photo ID: 8721433
    VIRIN: 241019-F-IP635-1077
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 29.95 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, A-10s support regional security in USCENTCOM [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Philip Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USCENTCOM
    AFCENT
    A-10C Thunderbolt II

