A-10s support regional security in USCENTCOM

U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II pilots assigned to the 107th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron (EFS) talk after a flight within the U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) area of responsibility (AOR), Oct. 19, 2024. The A-10 is specifically designed for close air support of ground forces, providing air dominance to deter and respond to adversary aggression. (U.S. Air Force photo)