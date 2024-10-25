U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II pilots assigned to the 107th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron (EFS) pose for a photo within the U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) area of responsibility (AOR), Oct. 19, 2024. The A-10 is specifically designed for close air support of ground forces, providing air dominance to deter and respond to adversary aggression. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|10.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2024 03:21
|Photo ID:
|8721435
|VIRIN:
|241019-F-IP635-1102
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|40.17 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A-10s support regional security in USCENTCOM [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Philip Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.