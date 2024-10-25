U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II pilots assigned to the 107th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron and maintainers assigned to the 107th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron pose for a photo within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 19, 2024. The A-10 is the first Air Force aircraft specially designed for close air support of ground forces equipped with a 30mm GAU-8/A Gatling gun capable of firing 3,900 rounds a minute. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|10.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2024 03:21
|Photo ID:
|8721434
|VIRIN:
|241019-F-IP635-1094
|Resolution:
|7590x4863
|Size:
|24.21 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, A-10s support regional security in USCENTCOM [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Philip Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.