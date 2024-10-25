A-10s support regional security in USCENTCOM

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II pilots assigned to the 107th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron and maintainers assigned to the 107th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron pose for a photo within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 19, 2024. The A-10 is the first Air Force aircraft specially designed for close air support of ground forces equipped with a 30mm GAU-8/A Gatling gun capable of firing 3,900 rounds a minute. (U.S. Air Force photo)