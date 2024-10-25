Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A-10s support regional security in USCENTCOM [Image 3 of 5]

    A-10s support regional security in USCENTCOM

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.19.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II pilots assigned to the 107th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron and maintainers assigned to the 107th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron pose for a photo within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 19, 2024. The A-10 is the first Air Force aircraft specially designed for close air support of ground forces equipped with a 30mm GAU-8/A Gatling gun capable of firing 3,900 rounds a minute. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    USCENTCOM
    AFCENT
    A-10C Thunderbolt II

