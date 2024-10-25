Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Corps CH-53E delivers essential equipment to Japan's JS Kaga

    UNITED STATES

    10.24.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Daniel Childs 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    A CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 466, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, rests on the flight line at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, before delivering a Mobile Cleaning Recovery Recycle System to the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Izumo-class multi-functional destroyer JS Kaga (DDH-184), off the coast of Southern California, Oct. 25, 2024. The CH-53E aircrew transported the MCRRS, a specialized cleaning system for restoring friction on flight deck non-skid surfaces, in support of F-35B Lightning II developmental testing onboard the JS Kaga.

