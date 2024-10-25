Marine Corps CH-53E delivers essential equipment to Japan’s JS Kaga

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 466, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, rests on the flight line at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, before delivering a Mobile Cleaning Recovery Recycle System to the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Izumo-class multi-functional destroyer JS Kaga (DDH-184), off the coast of Southern California, Oct. 25, 2024. The CH-53E aircrew transported the MCRRS, a specialized cleaning system for restoring friction on flight deck non-skid surfaces, in support of F-35B Lightning II developmental testing onboard the JS Kaga.