    Marine Corps CH-53E delivers essential equipment to Japan’s JS Kaga

    Photo By Cpl. Daniel Childs | Capt. James Kang, right, a U.S. Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter pilot

    UNITED STATES

    10.26.2024

    Story by Capt. Stephanie Davis 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    PACIFIC OCEAN -- A U.S. Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 466 delivered critical U.S. Navy support equipment to the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force’s largest ship, the Izumo-class multi-functional destroyer JS Kaga (DDH-184), off the coast of Southern California, Oct. 25, 2024. The mission underscored the operational cooperation between U.S. and Japanese forces as they strengthen joint capabilities in the Pacific.

    The CH-53E aircrew transported a Mobile Cleaning Recovery Recycle System, a specialized cleaning system for restoring friction on flight deck non-skid surfaces. The equipment is vital for maintaining the upper deck for embarked advanced F-35B Lightning II aircraft during ongoing developmental testing on the JS Kaga. On Oct. 20, Air Test and Evaluation Squadron Two Three (VX-23), Naval Air Station Patuxent River (NAS Pax River), Maryland, and the F-35 Pax River Integrated Test Force (Pax ITF) landed a U.S. F-35B on the JS Kaga for the first time. A second short takeoff and vertical landing variant joined the ship Oct. 25.

    With its ability to carry a 16-ton load 50 nautical miles, the CH-53E heavy-lift helicopter is uniquely suited to transporting equipment such as the 15,000 pound MCRRS.

    "Operating the DoD’s only heavy-lift helicopter means missions like this are routine for HMH-466,” said Maj. Tyler Hoogervorst, a CH-53E pilot and HMH-466 operations officer. “Moving essential equipment, whether across land or sea, is a core part of our mission set. But each time we work alongside our Japanese allies, especially delivering directly to a vessel like the JS Kaga, it’s a privilege.”

    The helicopter was received by JMSDF sailors, as well as U.S. Sailors and Marines from the Wasp-class amphibious assault ships USS Essex (LHD 2) and USS Makin Island (LHD 8), and America-class amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), on board the JS Kaga to support Primary Flight Control, or PriFly, and flight deck operations. Before the helicopter took off, the JS Kaga crew refueled it with approximately 5,000 pounds of aviation fuel.

    This successful equipment delivery highlights the interoperability of U.S. and Japanese forces and their expanding capability to conduct mission-critical operations together, underscoring their commitment to regional security and the effectiveness of integrated naval operations.

    Date Taken: 10.26.2024
    3rd MAW
    CH-53E Super Stallion
    HMH-466
    USJapan Alliance
    JS Kaga (DDH 184)
    JMSDF (DD 184)

